Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
716 S Heatherglen Circle
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

716 S Heatherglen Circle

716 South Heatherglen Circle · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

716 South Heatherglen Circle, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
SEE VIRTUAL 3D WALKTHROUGH GO TO :https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QQsK25MS13s&mls=1 *Beautiful,Recently Remodeled, Executive Pool Home Located in Prestigious 24Hr Guard Gated “Belsomet”. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac with Only 5 other homes on Street! Featuring :* 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms *Main Floor downstairs bedroom or office with Direct Access to Full Bathroom* New Designer Interior Paint Throughout*New Enhanced Baseboards* Gorgeous New Flooring & Carpet *New Designer Bronze Fixtures & Hardware *Open floor plan with Dramatic High Ceilings in Living Room, Formal Dining Room with Soffet Ceiling & Crown Molding*Upgraded Chef's kitchen complete with Antiqued Finished Cabinets,New Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, center island and breakfast room overlooking the serene yard* Large Family Room with Fireplace* The master suite provides the perfect retreat and boasts a double door entry, vaulted ceilings,Plantation Shutters, travertine fireplace, & Gorgeous Canyon/Hill Views!!* The master bath offers New Seamless Glass Shower,walk-in closet, his & hers vanities, and jetted tub*Second,Third, and 4th Bedrooms located 2nd Floor are Generous in Size with Cathedral Ceilings*Separate Downstairs Laundry Room* Attached 3 Car Garage with Epoxy Floors* The backyard oasis boasts a sparkling pool, spa, dining patio and lush lawn areas.* For property tour video, please visit: https://vimeo.com/385597896

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have any available units?
716 S Heatherglen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have?
Some of 716 S Heatherglen Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S Heatherglen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
716 S Heatherglen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S Heatherglen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 716 S Heatherglen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 716 S Heatherglen Circle offers parking.
Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 S Heatherglen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 716 S Heatherglen Circle has a pool.
Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have accessible units?
No, 716 S Heatherglen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S Heatherglen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 S Heatherglen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

