716 S Heatherglen Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

SEE VIRTUAL 3D WALKTHROUGH GO TO :https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QQsK25MS13s&mls=1 *Beautiful,Recently Remodeled, Executive Pool Home Located in Prestigious 24Hr Guard Gated “Belsomet”. Ideally located on a quiet cul-de-sac with Only 5 other homes on Street! Featuring :* 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms *Main Floor downstairs bedroom or office with Direct Access to Full Bathroom* New Designer Interior Paint Throughout*New Enhanced Baseboards* Gorgeous New Flooring & Carpet *New Designer Bronze Fixtures & Hardware *Open floor plan with Dramatic High Ceilings in Living Room, Formal Dining Room with Soffet Ceiling & Crown Molding*Upgraded Chef's kitchen complete with Antiqued Finished Cabinets,New Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, center island and breakfast room overlooking the serene yard* Large Family Room with Fireplace* The master suite provides the perfect retreat and boasts a double door entry, vaulted ceilings,Plantation Shutters, travertine fireplace, & Gorgeous Canyon/Hill Views!!* The master bath offers New Seamless Glass Shower,walk-in closet, his & hers vanities, and jetted tub*Second,Third, and 4th Bedrooms located 2nd Floor are Generous in Size with Cathedral Ceilings*Separate Downstairs Laundry Room* Attached 3 Car Garage with Epoxy Floors* The backyard oasis boasts a sparkling pool, spa, dining patio and lush lawn areas.* For property tour video, please visit: https://vimeo.com/385597896