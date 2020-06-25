All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

706 S Casita Street

706 South Casita Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 South Casita Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Casita is an amazing two-story home located in the highly sought after community of Colony Park in Anaheim. This inviting home offers 1,293 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 remodeled bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and living room, a front patio, upstairs laundry area including a washer and dryer along with a 2-car garage.  Casita is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include beautiful hardwood floors and raised panel doors throughout. The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, ceiling fan and in the main master bath you’ll enjoy the use of dual vanities along with a separate shower and soaking tub. The kitchen offers modern white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, a stand-alone gas range, dishwasher, a double sink and recessed lighting. The grounds are stunning as they offer three refreshing pool and spa areas in addition to three separate clubhouses, an exercise room, two playgrounds, several BBQ’s and a dog run. See it today… this is an amazing home and will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 S Casita Street have any available units?
706 S Casita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 S Casita Street have?
Some of 706 S Casita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 S Casita Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 S Casita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 S Casita Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 S Casita Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 S Casita Street offer parking?
Yes, 706 S Casita Street offers parking.
Does 706 S Casita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 S Casita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 S Casita Street have a pool?
Yes, 706 S Casita Street has a pool.
Does 706 S Casita Street have accessible units?
No, 706 S Casita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 S Casita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 S Casita Street has units with dishwashers.
