706 S Casita Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Casita is an amazing two-story home located in the highly sought after community of Colony Park in Anaheim. This inviting home offers 1,293 sq. ft. of living space with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 remodeled bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and living room, a front patio, upstairs laundry area including a washer and dryer along with a 2-car garage. Casita is nicely appointed with upgrades, some of which include beautiful hardwood floors and raised panel doors throughout. The master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet, ceiling fan and in the main master bath you’ll enjoy the use of dual vanities along with a separate shower and soaking tub. The kitchen offers modern white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, a stand-alone gas range, dishwasher, a double sink and recessed lighting. The grounds are stunning as they offer three refreshing pool and spa areas in addition to three separate clubhouses, an exercise room, two playgrounds, several BBQ’s and a dog run. See it today… this is an amazing home and will not last!