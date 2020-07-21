703 S Paseo Cumbre

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Parkview community townhouse is conveniently in a peaceful & quiet neighborhood. Large private patio area with gorgeous golf course view, no neighbor is in the back. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. High ceiling living room with fireplace, Bright and spacious. Newer wood floor downstairs, newer paint, wood plantation shutters, recessed lights, and ceiling fans. Upgraded kitchen with electric stove. Upstairs generous master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet and bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms with plantation shutters & mirrored closet doors. Close to Anaheim Hills golf course, schools, park, Oak Canyon nature center and shops. Easy access to 91 freeway.