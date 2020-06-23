6515 E Circulo Dali

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome home to your private 2 bedroom entertainment home in Anaheim Hills! - Largest model within the highly desirable community of the Galerie! Gated entry opens up to a charming walkway leading up to double doors revealing a spacious floor plan with a contemporary decor blending comfort and elegance. The large living room showcases a handsome raised hearth fireplace with a marble surround, a charming atrium providing lots of natural light and an adjacent formal dining room showcasing a stunning chandelier. Instead of a 3rd bedroom, this floor plan has extra living space with a den that opens into the courtyard. Preparing meals is a pleasure in the REMODELED kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass mosaic back splash, ADVANTIUM oven/microwave and breakfast bar illuminated with drop pendant lighting The upstairs master suite offers a romantic fireplace, a sliding door to a small balcony and an eye popping master bathroom adorned with a sparkling chandelier. This bathroom is a retreat in itself with a lavish soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a dressing table. Step through the slider doors onto a private balcony ideal for sun seekers or a quiet reading spot. A secondary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and is the ideal guest room! The covered patio great for entertaining and offers cool views. Attached 2 car garage.

One small dog allowed.



Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



(RLNE4506007)