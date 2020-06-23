All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

6515 E Circulo Dali

6515 East Circulo Dali · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Anaheim Hills
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

6515 East Circulo Dali, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to your private 2 bedroom entertainment home in Anaheim Hills! - Largest model within the highly desirable community of the Galerie! Gated entry opens up to a charming walkway leading up to double doors revealing a spacious floor plan with a contemporary decor blending comfort and elegance. The large living room showcases a handsome raised hearth fireplace with a marble surround, a charming atrium providing lots of natural light and an adjacent formal dining room showcasing a stunning chandelier. Instead of a 3rd bedroom, this floor plan has extra living space with a den that opens into the courtyard. Preparing meals is a pleasure in the REMODELED kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass mosaic back splash, ADVANTIUM oven/microwave and breakfast bar illuminated with drop pendant lighting The upstairs master suite offers a romantic fireplace, a sliding door to a small balcony and an eye popping master bathroom adorned with a sparkling chandelier. This bathroom is a retreat in itself with a lavish soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a dressing table. Step through the slider doors onto a private balcony ideal for sun seekers or a quiet reading spot. A secondary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and is the ideal guest room! The covered patio great for entertaining and offers cool views. Attached 2 car garage.
One small dog allowed.

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

(RLNE4506007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 E Circulo Dali have any available units?
6515 E Circulo Dali doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 E Circulo Dali have?
Some of 6515 E Circulo Dali's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 E Circulo Dali currently offering any rent specials?
6515 E Circulo Dali isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 E Circulo Dali pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 E Circulo Dali is pet friendly.
Does 6515 E Circulo Dali offer parking?
Yes, 6515 E Circulo Dali does offer parking.
Does 6515 E Circulo Dali have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6515 E Circulo Dali does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 E Circulo Dali have a pool?
Yes, 6515 E Circulo Dali has a pool.
Does 6515 E Circulo Dali have accessible units?
No, 6515 E Circulo Dali does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 E Circulo Dali have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 E Circulo Dali does not have units with dishwashers.
