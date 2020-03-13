651 E Valencia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 Bedroom House in Colony Park - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rdY9zMenKgo



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/2OfOZ9qGbyM



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Anaheim's beautiful Colony Park community! Enjoy well manicured grounds and wonderful amenities in this fantastic neighborhood just a short walk or bike ride from Anaheim's Packing District. With Disneyland just down the street there are plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just a stone's throw away.



Come home to a large living room that opens up to the beautiful kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar with plenty of counter space and storage. Large wrap around back patio area sits directly off the living and dining areas for great indoor outdoor living. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with large master bedroom suite featuring private balcony and large en suite bath with huge walk in closet. Master bathroom offers massive dual vanity along with huge soaking tub and separate glass shower booth. Attached 2 car garage and separate laundry room upstairs.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.



