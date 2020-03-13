All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

651 E Valencia

651 East Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Location

651 East Valencia Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom House in Colony Park - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rdY9zMenKgo

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/2OfOZ9qGbyM

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Anaheim's beautiful Colony Park community! Enjoy well manicured grounds and wonderful amenities in this fantastic neighborhood just a short walk or bike ride from Anaheim's Packing District. With Disneyland just down the street there are plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just a stone's throw away.

Come home to a large living room that opens up to the beautiful kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar with plenty of counter space and storage. Large wrap around back patio area sits directly off the living and dining areas for great indoor outdoor living. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with large master bedroom suite featuring private balcony and large en suite bath with huge walk in closet. Master bathroom offers massive dual vanity along with huge soaking tub and separate glass shower booth. Attached 2 car garage and separate laundry room upstairs.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4814707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 E Valencia have any available units?
651 E Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 E Valencia have?
Some of 651 E Valencia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 E Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
651 E Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 E Valencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 E Valencia is pet friendly.
Does 651 E Valencia offer parking?
Yes, 651 E Valencia offers parking.
Does 651 E Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 E Valencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 E Valencia have a pool?
Yes, 651 E Valencia has a pool.
Does 651 E Valencia have accessible units?
No, 651 E Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 651 E Valencia have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 E Valencia does not have units with dishwashers.
