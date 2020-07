Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Remodeled with Amazing Views in the community of Parkview, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Spacious Family Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Cozy Fireplace, Lovely Kitchen with Granite Counters, Large Dining Room, New Windows and Sliding Door, New Carpet, New Paint, New Flooring, Association Community Pool, 2 Car Garage with Direct Access, Near Anaheim Hills Golf Course and Oak Canyon Nature Center. Ready to Move In.