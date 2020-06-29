6233 E Quartz Lane

Amenities

If you like to have never ending Views and a great interior and exterior space, then this is your Home! Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome in the serene and lush area of Anaheim Hills. When you walk in you immediately feel right at home. Spacious kitchen, family room and patio makes for a great Family Night or entertaining of friends. With both charm and functionality, this townhome will please everyone in your family. A Master Suite with bath and a Mini-Master Suite with bath upstairs provide the space and luxury you are looking for. 1 bed and 1 bath downstairs provides you and any family member or guest the privacy and space needed. With included stainless steel kitchen appliances (with refrigerator!) and washer /dryer, all you have to do is bring your furniture. High ceilings and direct access 2 car garage make this townhome complete. Did I mention the Beautiful Views you will have! Come see it before it's gone!!