Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Terrific home in Anaheim Hills. Private back yard. Two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All bedrooms upstairs. A private bath off of each bedroom. Formal dining area, fireplace in living room. cathedral ceilings, fresh paint, ceramic tile and carpeting. great location in central Anaheim hills. very close to Canyon High school and other schools. the private back yard feels like a single family home. Large patio and grass area. Two car attached garage. Association pool and spa on Morningview Drive.