6060 E Camino Correr

Cozy single story home walking distance to shops, restaurants, schools, and more. Three spacious bedrooms and two large bathrooms are a perfect fit for you and your family. Featuring newer carpet, paint and real hardwood floors. Several upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with a large island opening to the family room. The formal living and dining rooms are complimented with high ceilings, a perfect place to get comfy in this warm home. Master suite is spacious with a sliding glass door leading right to your quaint backyard. Front and back feature a well-manicured lawn with numerous veggie plants, tomatoes, peppers, and more. Direct access two car garage, just moments from convenient freeway access as the cherry on top!