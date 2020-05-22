All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:14 AM

6060 E Camino Correr

6060 East Camino Correr · No Longer Available
Location

6060 East Camino Correr, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy single story home walking distance to shops, restaurants, schools, and more. Three spacious bedrooms and two large bathrooms are a perfect fit for you and your family. Featuring newer carpet, paint and real hardwood floors. Several upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with a large island opening to the family room. The formal living and dining rooms are complimented with high ceilings, a perfect place to get comfy in this warm home. Master suite is spacious with a sliding glass door leading right to your quaint backyard. Front and back feature a well-manicured lawn with numerous veggie plants, tomatoes, peppers, and more. Direct access two car garage, just moments from convenient freeway access as the cherry on top!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 E Camino Correr have any available units?
6060 E Camino Correr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 6060 E Camino Correr have?
Some of 6060 E Camino Correr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 E Camino Correr currently offering any rent specials?
6060 E Camino Correr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 E Camino Correr pet-friendly?
No, 6060 E Camino Correr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 6060 E Camino Correr offer parking?
Yes, 6060 E Camino Correr does offer parking.
Does 6060 E Camino Correr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 E Camino Correr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 E Camino Correr have a pool?
No, 6060 E Camino Correr does not have a pool.
Does 6060 E Camino Correr have accessible units?
No, 6060 E Camino Correr does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 E Camino Correr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 E Camino Correr does not have units with dishwashers.
