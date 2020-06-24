570 S Paseo Lucero

Amenities

GORGEOUS POOL HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEW OF ANAHEIM HILLS COUNTRY CLUB AND CITY LIGHTS!! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths in 2,872 square feet. Entertainer's backyard with grassy area, well maintained foliage, gas fire pit around the pool, spa and large deck for the ultimate viewing. Home at the end of the cul-de-sac wit h long time owners on the street. Light filled kitchen features granite counters with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, new wine refrigerator, trash compactor. Newly painted home has a large family room with fireplace and breakfast nook area. Cathedral ceilings in the living room and open to the formal dining area with a door to the kitchen. Large bonus room can be used for office, playroom or 5th bedroom. ( No closet) Master suite is airy with 2 levels so you can relax on one level and put the bed on the higher level. Master bathroom area has a double sink vanity, private toilet sunken bath/shower combo area and sizable master walk in closet. Direct access from the house to the over sized 3 car garage. Laundry area is in the home with storage and closet. Rent includes gardener and pool services. Pets on a submit basis and deposit. Applicants will need to supply: Application by each tenant over 18, 2 current pay stubs (or equivalent documentation if self employed), 2 current bank statements and credit report reflection all 3 FICO scores. Contact Janet Escobar at 714-272-0807 from Re/Max for questions or to preview.