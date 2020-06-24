All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 570 S Paseo Lucero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
570 S Paseo Lucero
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

570 S Paseo Lucero

570 S Paseo Lucero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

570 S Paseo Lucero, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
GORGEOUS POOL HOME WITH PANORAMIC VIEW OF ANAHEIM HILLS COUNTRY CLUB AND CITY LIGHTS!! Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 1/2 baths in 2,872 square feet. Entertainer's backyard with grassy area, well maintained foliage, gas fire pit around the pool, spa and large deck for the ultimate viewing. Home at the end of the cul-de-sac wit h long time owners on the street. Light filled kitchen features granite counters with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, new wine refrigerator, trash compactor. Newly painted home has a large family room with fireplace and breakfast nook area. Cathedral ceilings in the living room and open to the formal dining area with a door to the kitchen. Large bonus room can be used for office, playroom or 5th bedroom. ( No closet) Master suite is airy with 2 levels so you can relax on one level and put the bed on the higher level. Master bathroom area has a double sink vanity, private toilet sunken bath/shower combo area and sizable master walk in closet. Direct access from the house to the over sized 3 car garage. Laundry area is in the home with storage and closet. Rent includes gardener and pool services. Pets on a submit basis and deposit. Applicants will need to supply: Application by each tenant over 18, 2 current pay stubs (or equivalent documentation if self employed), 2 current bank statements and credit report reflection all 3 FICO scores. Contact Janet Escobar at 714-272-0807 from Re/Max for questions or to preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 S Paseo Lucero have any available units?
570 S Paseo Lucero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 S Paseo Lucero have?
Some of 570 S Paseo Lucero's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 S Paseo Lucero currently offering any rent specials?
570 S Paseo Lucero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 S Paseo Lucero pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 S Paseo Lucero is pet friendly.
Does 570 S Paseo Lucero offer parking?
Yes, 570 S Paseo Lucero offers parking.
Does 570 S Paseo Lucero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 S Paseo Lucero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 S Paseo Lucero have a pool?
Yes, 570 S Paseo Lucero has a pool.
Does 570 S Paseo Lucero have accessible units?
No, 570 S Paseo Lucero does not have accessible units.
Does 570 S Paseo Lucero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 S Paseo Lucero has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles