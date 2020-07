Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport pool carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

Upstair Unit w/ the mountain view from the balcony & bedrooms. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the Canyon Rim Villa. Spacious 2 bedroom upstair unit with vaulted ceiling has new carpet, new paint and awaits a new long term residence. This community has a pool, community laundry and assigned carport parking. This unit has a washer/dryer hookup inside the unit if residence has the appliances. Close to Golf, School, shopping, hiking, bike path, freeway.