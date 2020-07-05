All apartments in Anaheim
511 S Kroeger Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

511 S Kroeger Street

511 South Kroeger Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Kroeger Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Townhouse located in the Community of Colony Park of Anaheim. Upgrades include Designer Hardwood Flooring , Granite Counter Tops with Full Back Splash, Large Open Kitchen to Living Area, Stainless Steel appliances, White Cabinetry with plenty of Storage, Tank Less Water Heater, Master Bedroom with it own private full Master Bath and Large Custom Walk in Closet, Second Bedroom has its own access to the 2nd bathroom and good sized closet, Direct Access Tandem 2 Car Garage, Inside Laundry. HOA Amenities include Two Community Club Houses, 3 Private Saltwater pools, nearby Park, Pet Friendly Community. A Must See !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Kroeger Street have any available units?
511 S Kroeger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S Kroeger Street have?
Some of 511 S Kroeger Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Kroeger Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Kroeger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Kroeger Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S Kroeger Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 S Kroeger Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 S Kroeger Street offers parking.
Does 511 S Kroeger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S Kroeger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Kroeger Street have a pool?
Yes, 511 S Kroeger Street has a pool.
Does 511 S Kroeger Street have accessible units?
No, 511 S Kroeger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Kroeger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S Kroeger Street does not have units with dishwashers.

