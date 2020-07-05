511 S Kroeger Street

Amenities

Fantastic Townhouse located in the Community of Colony Park of Anaheim. Upgrades include Designer Hardwood Flooring , Granite Counter Tops with Full Back Splash, Large Open Kitchen to Living Area, Stainless Steel appliances, White Cabinetry with plenty of Storage, Tank Less Water Heater, Master Bedroom with it own private full Master Bath and Large Custom Walk in Closet, Second Bedroom has its own access to the 2nd bathroom and good sized closet, Direct Access Tandem 2 Car Garage, Inside Laundry. HOA Amenities include Two Community Club Houses, 3 Private Saltwater pools, nearby Park, Pet Friendly Community. A Must See !!!