485 S Ranch View Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Lower level end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on either side of living room. Tile floor in living room and dining room with neutral carpet in bedrooms only. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, built in microwave and dishwasher.. View from both bedrooms and living room. Mirrored wardrobes in both bedrooms. Inside laundry with stacked washer dryer. Large balcony off living room with large storage closet. Additional storage in carport area and just outside front door. Grassy area just outside front door. Community pool and laundry room.