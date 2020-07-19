485 S Ranch View Circle

Amenities
Lower level end unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located on either side of living room. Tile floor in living room and dining room with neutral carpet in bedrooms only. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, built in microwave and dishwasher.. View from both bedrooms and living room. Mirrored wardrobes in both bedrooms. Inside laundry with stacked washer dryer. Large balcony off living room with large storage closet. Additional storage in carport area and just outside front door. Grassy area just outside front door. Community pool and laundry room.