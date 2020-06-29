451 N. Magnolia Ave

Amenities

This light & bright end unit in Magnolia Lane is the perfect place to call home! - Enter to an open concept living room/kitchen/dining area with beautiful laminate flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace in living room, and a large, attached, 2 car garage with storage rack. Kitchen was remodeled with Granite countertop, wood-look tile backsplash and a cool custom wood slab bar! Spacious master with laminate flooring & walk-in closet! Just 7 minutes to Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall and Downtown Buena Park's numerous shops and Restaurants. And just 10 minutes to DisneyLand and Downtown Disney! Minutes to 5 Fwy and 91, Grocery stores and Home Depot. Quiet community with a great Playground and BBQ area!



