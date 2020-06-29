All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
451 N. Magnolia Ave
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

451 N. Magnolia Ave

451 N Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

451 N Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
This light & bright end unit in Magnolia Lane is the perfect place to call home! - Enter to an open concept living room/kitchen/dining area with beautiful laminate flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace in living room, and a large, attached, 2 car garage with storage rack. Kitchen was remodeled with Granite countertop, wood-look tile backsplash and a cool custom wood slab bar! Spacious master with laminate flooring & walk-in closet! Just 7 minutes to Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park Mall and Downtown Buena Park's numerous shops and Restaurants. And just 10 minutes to DisneyLand and Downtown Disney! Minutes to 5 Fwy and 91, Grocery stores and Home Depot. Quiet community with a great Playground and BBQ area!

(RLNE5572579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have any available units?
451 N. Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 451 N. Magnolia Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 N. Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
451 N. Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 N. Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 N. Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 451 N. Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 N. Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 451 N. Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 451 N. Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 451 N. Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 N. Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
