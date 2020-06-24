All apartments in Anaheim
404 S Mohler Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

404 S Mohler Drive

404 South Mohler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 South Mohler Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Tucked amongst the trees, and offering a very private location, you will discover this hidden gem available for lease. An extra long driveway leads to this Spanish-inspired home that exudes lots of charm and character. Gated courtyard entry leads to welcoming arched entry. Reminiscent of an artist's retreat, this four bedroom home boasts a light and bright setting, and enjoys a wrap-around deck and sunny patio to absorb the distant hill and canyon views. Efficient kitchen has been updated with sleek quartz countertops, yet retains the colorful hand-painted Spanish tiles at the backsplash and casual dining counter area. Wood beam ceilings are noted in dining area, and a warming Spanish-design fireplace completes the immense great room. A wall of windows into a secondary family room area brings the tree-lined views indoors. The family room is surrounded by leaded glass accented sliders and creates a light and breezy atmosphere. A separate wing offers a bedroom, full bath and convenient kitchenette, with direct access to the wrap-around deck. Three additional bedrooms, two en-suite, each offer their own personality, and are situated on the opposite side of the home. Pretty terra-cotta tile finish most of the floors in this adorable bungalow. Garaging for two cars is available, with convenient laundry service located in this area. Truly a unique opportunity for the right tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S Mohler Drive have any available units?
404 S Mohler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 S Mohler Drive have?
Some of 404 S Mohler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 S Mohler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 S Mohler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S Mohler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 S Mohler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 404 S Mohler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 S Mohler Drive offers parking.
Does 404 S Mohler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 S Mohler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S Mohler Drive have a pool?
No, 404 S Mohler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 S Mohler Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 S Mohler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S Mohler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 S Mohler Drive has units with dishwashers.
