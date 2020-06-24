404 S Mohler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Tucked amongst the trees, and offering a very private location, you will discover this hidden gem available for lease. An extra long driveway leads to this Spanish-inspired home that exudes lots of charm and character. Gated courtyard entry leads to welcoming arched entry. Reminiscent of an artist's retreat, this four bedroom home boasts a light and bright setting, and enjoys a wrap-around deck and sunny patio to absorb the distant hill and canyon views. Efficient kitchen has been updated with sleek quartz countertops, yet retains the colorful hand-painted Spanish tiles at the backsplash and casual dining counter area. Wood beam ceilings are noted in dining area, and a warming Spanish-design fireplace completes the immense great room. A wall of windows into a secondary family room area brings the tree-lined views indoors. The family room is surrounded by leaded glass accented sliders and creates a light and breezy atmosphere. A separate wing offers a bedroom, full bath and convenient kitchenette, with direct access to the wrap-around deck. Three additional bedrooms, two en-suite, each offer their own personality, and are situated on the opposite side of the home. Pretty terra-cotta tile finish most of the floors in this adorable bungalow. Garaging for two cars is available, with convenient laundry service located in this area. Truly a unique opportunity for the right tenant!