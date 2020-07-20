401 N Beth St Unit C

Amenities
APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, March 9th.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00pm - 2:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
New Beautiful Wood Floors
New paint
New Carpet
Upgraded Kitchen
2 Car Direct Access Garage
Large Master W/ Vanity
Recessed lighting
Ceiling Fans
Fenced Front patio
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Placentia-Yorba Linda School district
Water Utility is included in rent
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,395 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months.
This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.
Equal Opportunity Housing
This Property is offered by APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202)
Please email info@apgproperties.com for more details.
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
