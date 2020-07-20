401 N Beth St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded 2 Story 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Attached 2 car Garage Townhome in Anaheim in the Suburbia HOA - Upgraded 2 Story 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Attached 2 car Garage Townhome in Anaheim in the Suburbia HOA



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, March 9th.

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00pm - 2:00pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



New Beautiful Wood Floors

New paint

New Carpet

Upgraded Kitchen

2 Car Direct Access Garage

Large Master W/ Vanity

Recessed lighting

Ceiling Fans

Fenced Front patio

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Placentia-Yorba Linda School district

Water Utility is included in rent



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,395 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months.



This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



Equal Opportunity Housing

This Property is offered by APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202)

Please email info@apgproperties.com for more details.

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



