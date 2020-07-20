All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 401 N Beth St Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
401 N Beth St Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 N Beth St Unit C

401 N Beth St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 N Beth St, Anaheim, CA 92806
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 2 Story 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Attached 2 car Garage Townhome in Anaheim in the Suburbia HOA - Upgraded 2 Story 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Attached 2 car Garage Townhome in Anaheim in the Suburbia HOA

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, March 9th.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00pm - 2:00pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

New Beautiful Wood Floors
New paint
New Carpet
Upgraded Kitchen
2 Car Direct Access Garage
Large Master W/ Vanity
Recessed lighting
Ceiling Fans
Fenced Front patio
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Placentia-Yorba Linda School district
Water Utility is included in rent

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,395 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months.

This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

Equal Opportunity Housing
This Property is offered by APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202)
Please email info@apgproperties.com for more details.
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4515898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N Beth St Unit C have any available units?
401 N Beth St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N Beth St Unit C have?
Some of 401 N Beth St Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N Beth St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
401 N Beth St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N Beth St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 N Beth St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 401 N Beth St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 401 N Beth St Unit C offers parking.
Does 401 N Beth St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N Beth St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N Beth St Unit C have a pool?
No, 401 N Beth St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 401 N Beth St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 401 N Beth St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N Beth St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N Beth St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Athenian
111 North Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles