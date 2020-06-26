All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
3577 W Greentree Circle
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

3577 W Greentree Circle

3577 W Greentree Cir · No Longer Available
Anaheim
West Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

3577 W Greentree Cir, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Nicely remodeled unit in ideal location inside the Evergreens! Private upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings throughout. Comes with 2 SINGLE CAR GARAGES. Newer one piece corian counter top in kitchen. Beautiful dual sink vanity in master bathroom. Fireplace in Living Room. 2 dual sliders that flow out to large balcony. Condo is pre-wired for surround sound. Rent price includes HOA Fee, Basic Cable, Water, Trash and Sewer. Fantastic community boasts 2 pools, hot tubs and saunas. Beautiful and well maintained grounds and walk ways ...Must see To Appreciate....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 W Greentree Circle have any available units?
3577 W Greentree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 3577 W Greentree Circle have?
Some of 3577 W Greentree Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 W Greentree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3577 W Greentree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 W Greentree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3577 W Greentree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 3577 W Greentree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3577 W Greentree Circle offers parking.
Does 3577 W Greentree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 W Greentree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 W Greentree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3577 W Greentree Circle has a pool.
Does 3577 W Greentree Circle have accessible units?
No, 3577 W Greentree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 W Greentree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3577 W Greentree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
