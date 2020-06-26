3577 W Greentree Circle

Amenities

Nicely remodeled unit in ideal location inside the Evergreens! Private upstairs unit with vaulted ceilings throughout. Comes with 2 SINGLE CAR GARAGES. Newer one piece corian counter top in kitchen. Beautiful dual sink vanity in master bathroom. Fireplace in Living Room. 2 dual sliders that flow out to large balcony. Condo is pre-wired for surround sound. Rent price includes HOA Fee, Basic Cable, Water, Trash and Sewer. Fantastic community boasts 2 pools, hot tubs and saunas. Beautiful and well maintained grounds and walk ways ...Must see To Appreciate....