Anaheim, CA
347 W. Summerfield Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

347 W. Summerfield Cir

347 West Summerfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

347 West Summerfield Circle, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Coming Soon** 2 Bedroom + Bonus room Townhome in Gated Community - **Please contact Maria for Showings: 714-795-7036**

This trilevel floorplan has 2 master bedrooms and an office/bonus room! Enter your home directly from the two
car attached garage. You also have a generous sized front porch with front door entry. The main
living area has a family room with gas fireplace! Upgraded kitchen with dining area and access to
private balcony! Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Interior laundry room
with washer and dryer! Community pool and spa! Gated neighborhood!

**NO PETS**

Please Apply Online: www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals

Move In Costs:
One months rent + Security deposit
Security deposit is equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4679043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have any available units?
347 W. Summerfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have?
Some of 347 W. Summerfield Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 W. Summerfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
347 W. Summerfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 W. Summerfield Cir pet-friendly?
No, 347 W. Summerfield Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 347 W. Summerfield Cir offers parking.
Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 W. Summerfield Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have a pool?
Yes, 347 W. Summerfield Cir has a pool.
Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 347 W. Summerfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 347 W. Summerfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 W. Summerfield Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
