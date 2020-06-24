347 W. Summerfield Cir

Amenities

Coming Soon** 2 Bedroom + Bonus room Townhome in Gated Community - **Please contact Maria for Showings: 714-795-7036**



This trilevel floorplan has 2 master bedrooms and an office/bonus room! Enter your home directly from the two

car attached garage. You also have a generous sized front porch with front door entry. The main

living area has a family room with gas fireplace! Upgraded kitchen with dining area and access to

private balcony! Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Interior laundry room

with washer and dryer! Community pool and spa! Gated neighborhood!



**NO PETS**



Please Apply Online: www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals



Move In Costs:

One months rent + Security deposit

Security deposit is equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



No Pets Allowed



