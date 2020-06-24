347 W. Summerfield Cir

Amenities
Coming Soon** 2 Bedroom + Bonus room Townhome in Gated Community - **Please contact Maria for Showings: 714-795-7036**
This trilevel floorplan has 2 master bedrooms and an office/bonus room! Enter your home directly from the two
car attached garage. You also have a generous sized front porch with front door entry. The main
living area has a family room with gas fireplace! Upgraded kitchen with dining area and access to
private balcony! Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet! Interior laundry room
with washer and dryer! Community pool and spa! Gated neighborhood!
**NO PETS**
Move In Costs:
One months rent + Security deposit
Security deposit is equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo
