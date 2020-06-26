343 S Silverbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This fine property is elegantly upgraded and remodeled. This great floor plan includes vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, and beautiful wood floors throughout, all enhanced by gorgeous views of hills and mountains. You'll find lots of options with 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths, including a main floor bed and bath, plus an additional private room off to the side with separate entry, which is perfect for an office or studio. The minute you walk into this home you will be greeted by an open floor plan, a large living room and elegant formal dining room, enormous family room with fireplace, built-in shelves, and a sliding glass door to the covered patio and backyard. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz countertops, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, garden window and plenty of space.

The master bedroom suite welcomes you with a romantic fireplace, soaring ceilings, a luxurious master bath with double vanity, walk in shower, spacious soaker tub, huge walk in closet, and private balcony with endless views. You'll enjoy your own resort-like backyard with a beautifully done pool and spa, lush tropical landscape and breathtaking expansive views. This amazing home is perfect for entertaining guests. You can enjoy the 4th of July spectacular firework show right from your own backyard. Centrally located. Easy access to 91 fwy, 55 fwy, 57 fwy and 241 toll road. Don't miss this.