All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 343 S Silverbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
343 S Silverbrook Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

343 S Silverbrook Drive

343 Silverbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

343 Silverbrook Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This fine property is elegantly upgraded and remodeled. This great floor plan includes vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, and beautiful wood floors throughout, all enhanced by gorgeous views of hills and mountains. You'll find lots of options with 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths, including a main floor bed and bath, plus an additional private room off to the side with separate entry, which is perfect for an office or studio. The minute you walk into this home you will be greeted by an open floor plan, a large living room and elegant formal dining room, enormous family room with fireplace, built-in shelves, and a sliding glass door to the covered patio and backyard. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz countertops, stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, garden window and plenty of space.
The master bedroom suite welcomes you with a romantic fireplace, soaring ceilings, a luxurious master bath with double vanity, walk in shower, spacious soaker tub, huge walk in closet, and private balcony with endless views. You'll enjoy your own resort-like backyard with a beautifully done pool and spa, lush tropical landscape and breathtaking expansive views. This amazing home is perfect for entertaining guests. You can enjoy the 4th of July spectacular firework show right from your own backyard. Centrally located. Easy access to 91 fwy, 55 fwy, 57 fwy and 241 toll road. Don't miss this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have any available units?
343 S Silverbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have?
Some of 343 S Silverbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 S Silverbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
343 S Silverbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 S Silverbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 343 S Silverbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 343 S Silverbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 S Silverbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 343 S Silverbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 343 S Silverbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 343 S Silverbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 S Silverbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles