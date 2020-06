Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Monterra Apartment Homes - Property Id: 102591



Beautiful lush landscaped property, controlled access, and well maintained. We have a pool and spa ,3 laundry facilities, a clubhouse,fitness center, and BBq areas. We are pet friendly and close to freeways,restaurants and shopping. We offer 1x1 and 2x2 large units. 745-950 sq feet. We pay gas.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102591

Property Id 102591



(RLNE5444311)