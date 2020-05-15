All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 248 S Seneca Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
248 S Seneca Circle
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 PM

248 S Seneca Circle

248 South Seneca Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

248 South Seneca Circle, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Turnkey townhome located 2 miles from Disneyland off of Lincoln and Harbor in the city of Anaheim. This townhome has been beautifully upgraded. The kitchen has custom sile stone counters and wood flooring. Open floor plan and large living room for extra space. The entire townhome has custom window coverings with lots of light. Both bedrooms have their own powder area and the large master bedroom has a balcony. There is a balcony off of the kitchen/dining area and a patio deck off of the living room. Two car garage with direct access and inside washer and dryer hookups. Rent includes water and trash. A must see! Do not pass this opportunity up. Small Pets OK with Pet Rent + Pet Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 S Seneca Circle have any available units?
248 S Seneca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 S Seneca Circle have?
Some of 248 S Seneca Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 S Seneca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
248 S Seneca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 S Seneca Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 S Seneca Circle is pet friendly.
Does 248 S Seneca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 248 S Seneca Circle offers parking.
Does 248 S Seneca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 S Seneca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 S Seneca Circle have a pool?
No, 248 S Seneca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 248 S Seneca Circle have accessible units?
No, 248 S Seneca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 248 S Seneca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 S Seneca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
Harbor Cliff Apartments
2170 S Harbor Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92802
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road
Anaheim, CA 92802
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles