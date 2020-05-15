248 S Seneca Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Turnkey townhome located 2 miles from Disneyland off of Lincoln and Harbor in the city of Anaheim. This townhome has been beautifully upgraded. The kitchen has custom sile stone counters and wood flooring. Open floor plan and large living room for extra space. The entire townhome has custom window coverings with lots of light. Both bedrooms have their own powder area and the large master bedroom has a balcony. There is a balcony off of the kitchen/dining area and a patio deck off of the living room. Two car garage with direct access and inside washer and dryer hookups. Rent includes water and trash. A must see! Do not pass this opportunity up. Small Pets OK with Pet Rent + Pet Deposit.