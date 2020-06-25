All apartments in Anaheim
2462 W. Level Ave.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 12:43 AM

2462 W. Level Ave.

2462 W Level Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2462 W Level Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story; 3BR; 2BA home with 2 car garage - Single story; 3BR; 2BA home with 2 car garage. Large, covered front patio just before you enter the front door. Interior of home has fresh paint; open beamed ceilings; heating and A/C; tile and laminate floors; and new carpet in bedrooms. Living room with large gas fireplace. Kitchen with 5 burner cook top, stainless steel vent hood, beautiful granite counter tops, breakfast bar with pendant lights, and eating area. Slider door off eating area leads to backyard. Master bedroom with private bathroom with sink vanity and shower stall. Hall bathroom with vanity and shower/ tub combo. Washer and dryer hook-ups located inside the house off the kitchen with mirrored closet doors. Gardener included in rent. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.

Rent- $2795
Deposit- $3000
Avail: NOW

(RLNE4857293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 W. Level Ave. have any available units?
2462 W. Level Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 W. Level Ave. have?
Some of 2462 W. Level Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 W. Level Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2462 W. Level Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 W. Level Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2462 W. Level Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2462 W. Level Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2462 W. Level Ave. offers parking.
Does 2462 W. Level Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 W. Level Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 W. Level Ave. have a pool?
No, 2462 W. Level Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2462 W. Level Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2462 W. Level Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 W. Level Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 W. Level Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
