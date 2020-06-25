2462 W. Level Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story; 3BR; 2BA home with 2 car garage - Single story; 3BR; 2BA home with 2 car garage. Large, covered front patio just before you enter the front door. Interior of home has fresh paint; open beamed ceilings; heating and A/C; tile and laminate floors; and new carpet in bedrooms. Living room with large gas fireplace. Kitchen with 5 burner cook top, stainless steel vent hood, beautiful granite counter tops, breakfast bar with pendant lights, and eating area. Slider door off eating area leads to backyard. Master bedroom with private bathroom with sink vanity and shower stall. Hall bathroom with vanity and shower/ tub combo. Washer and dryer hook-ups located inside the house off the kitchen with mirrored closet doors. Gardener included in rent. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



Rent- $2795

Deposit- $3000

Avail: NOW



(RLNE4857293)