2438 E Puritan Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House in the city of Anaheim - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family residence in the city of Anaheim. Features include: spacious living room with brick stone fireplace; formal dining area; new laminate wood flooring throughout home; upgraded kitchen with new gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, new white shaker cabinets and Quartz counter top; separate dining area with access to yard from sliding glass door; upgraded bathrooms; great sized bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and plenty of closet space; landscaped yard; 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups.



No Pets Allowed



