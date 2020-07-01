All apartments in Anaheim
2438 E Puritan Dr.
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2438 E Puritan Dr.

2438 East Puritan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2438 East Puritan Drive, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story House in the city of Anaheim - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family residence in the city of Anaheim. Features include: spacious living room with brick stone fireplace; formal dining area; new laminate wood flooring throughout home; upgraded kitchen with new gas stove, dishwasher and microwave, new white shaker cabinets and Quartz counter top; separate dining area with access to yard from sliding glass door; upgraded bathrooms; great sized bedrooms including a master suite with private bath and plenty of closet space; landscaped yard; 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have any available units?
2438 E Puritan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have?
Some of 2438 E Puritan Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 E Puritan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2438 E Puritan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 E Puritan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2438 E Puritan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2438 E Puritan Dr. offers parking.
Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 E Puritan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have a pool?
No, 2438 E Puritan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2438 E Puritan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 E Puritan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 E Puritan Dr. has units with dishwashers.

