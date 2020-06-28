All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190

2369 South Mira Court · No Longer Available
Location

2369 South Mira Court, Anaheim, CA 92802

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse in Anaheim with remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops and upgraded tile floors. This townhouse offers a comfortable large living room with fireplace perfect for relaxing after a hard day at work. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom updated double vanity and shower! Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms with immense light. Attached garage parking and community access to pools. Convenient location with quick access to all major freeways and Disneyland just down the road. Contact us today as this won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have any available units?
2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have?
Some of 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 currently offering any rent specials?
2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 is pet friendly.
Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 offer parking?
Yes, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 offers parking.
Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have a pool?
Yes, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 has a pool.
Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have accessible units?
No, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190 has units with dishwashers.

