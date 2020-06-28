2369 South Mira Court, Unit 190.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Charming spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse in Anaheim with remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops and upgraded tile floors. This townhouse offers a comfortable large living room with fireplace perfect for relaxing after a hard day at work. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom updated double vanity and shower! Down the hall are 2 additional large bedrooms with immense light. Attached garage parking and community access to pools. Convenient location with quick access to all major freeways and Disneyland just down the road. Contact us today as this won't last!