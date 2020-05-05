All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

2240 E Nyon Avenue

2240 East Nyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2240 East Nyon Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN! *** 4 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths home. Located in a very quiet and nice neighborhood. The house has a big *LIVING and *DINING room plus a *FAMILY ROOM with beautiful hardwood floors . Also has a permitted COVERED PATIO around 250 sqf. that increase the square footage of the home .The house it was remodeled, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and tile, Laundry in garage. This is a 2 car garage with a lot of space for storage.
Near schools, parks and more.... MUST SEE IT ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have any available units?
2240 E Nyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have?
Some of 2240 E Nyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 E Nyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2240 E Nyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 E Nyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2240 E Nyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2240 E Nyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 E Nyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 2240 E Nyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2240 E Nyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 E Nyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2240 E Nyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
