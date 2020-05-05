2240 E Nyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN! *** 4 good size bedrooms and 2 full baths home. Located in a very quiet and nice neighborhood. The house has a big *LIVING and *DINING room plus a *FAMILY ROOM with beautiful hardwood floors . Also has a permitted COVERED PATIO around 250 sqf. that increase the square footage of the home .The house it was remodeled, kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops and tile, Laundry in garage. This is a 2 car garage with a lot of space for storage.

Near schools, parks and more.... MUST SEE IT ....