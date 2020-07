Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with approximately 700 sq ft in Southeast Anaheim. Luxury vinyl wood-look flooring. New kitchen, new bathroom, scraped ceilings, re-textured walls, new interior paint, new ceiling fans, new appliances, the list goes on. Gated courtyard for two four-plexes. On site laundry rooms. Private patio. One car parking in shared garage.