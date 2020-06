Amenities

1 Exit before Disneyland Very Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Anaheim. Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, tiled/mosaic designer backsplash, newer cabinets, dishwasher, stove and built in microwave. Bathroom has been recently updated with tiled showed , vanity and granite counters. All Double pane windows and slider. Near Schools, Enjoy association pool and spa in a cute neighborhood that is close to shops and freeway!