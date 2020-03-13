1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031

Amenities

Lovely Stadium Lofts 1 Bedroom In Anaheim's Platinum Triangle - Built in 2006, this private 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is available immediately. This upgraded condo is located within walking distance of Angels stadium and The Grove of Anaheim. Upgrades include kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, bathroom with granite topped vanity, tankless water heater, central heat and air, 1 subterranean parking spot, extraordinary on-site amenities including resort style pool and spa, fitness center, conference and meeting rooms, multiple bbq's and upscale gaming room with pool tables, deluxe kitchen and plasma TV's. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets will be considered.



