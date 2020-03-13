All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031

1801 E Katella Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805
Southeast Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely Stadium Lofts 1 Bedroom In Anaheim's Platinum Triangle - Built in 2006, this private 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is available immediately. This upgraded condo is located within walking distance of Angels stadium and The Grove of Anaheim. Upgrades include kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, bathroom with granite topped vanity, tankless water heater, central heat and air, 1 subterranean parking spot, extraordinary on-site amenities including resort style pool and spa, fitness center, conference and meeting rooms, multiple bbq's and upscale gaming room with pool tables, deluxe kitchen and plasma TV's. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are included. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE2281065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have any available units?
1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have?
Some of 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 is pet friendly.
Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 offers parking.
Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have a pool?
Yes, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 has a pool.
Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have accessible units?
No, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 E. Katella Ave. #2031 does not have units with dishwashers.
