1685 W Rhombus Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:37 AM

1685 W Rhombus Lane

1685 W Rhombus Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1685 W Rhombus Ln, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
This is a brand new, 2 story, single-family condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. It is convenient to the I-5, 91, and 22 Hwy, and only 1 exit away from the famous Disneyland Resort! There are plenty of markets, schools, restaurants, banks, parks, gyms, and much more within the area. Upgrades include quartz countertop with a herringbone backsplash pattern, spacious walk-in closet at master bedroom, gourmet kitchen island, programmable Cor thermostat, ENERGY STAR solar panels, washer, dryer, and refrigerator!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

