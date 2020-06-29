1685 W Rhombus Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction recently renovated walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

This is a brand new, 2 story, single-family condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. It is convenient to the I-5, 91, and 22 Hwy, and only 1 exit away from the famous Disneyland Resort! There are plenty of markets, schools, restaurants, banks, parks, gyms, and much more within the area. Upgrades include quartz countertop with a herringbone backsplash pattern, spacious walk-in closet at master bedroom, gourmet kitchen island, programmable Cor thermostat, ENERGY STAR solar panels, washer, dryer, and refrigerator!