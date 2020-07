Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Newly furnished, complete with granite countertops, a complete kitchen appliance set, and a washer/dryer. This Move In home is perfect for families. Bring your belongings only! This floor plan features a suite on main level great for friends/ guests or elderly.



- Convenient to I-5, Hwy. 91 and Hwy. 22

- Short drive to 99 Ranch Market

- Minutes to Disneyland® Resort



Accept Short Term Rental, at least one month. Lease term negotiable, also accepting long term tenants.