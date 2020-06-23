1634 W Beacon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac



This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and a great backyard for entertaining. The spacious living room offers carpet with a gas fireplace. New paint throughout the exterior and interior of the house. Bathrooms have tile flooring with tiled surrounds. Washer and dryer hook ups are located inside the garage. Home offers central heating and air conditioning. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, no smoking. Good credit and income required.