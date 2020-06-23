All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1634 W Beacon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1634 W Beacon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1634 W Beacon Avenue

1634 West Beacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1634 West Beacon Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
West Anaheim

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

This home has so much to offer with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and a great backyard for entertaining. The spacious living room offers carpet with a gas fireplace. New paint throughout the exterior and interior of the house. Bathrooms have tile flooring with tiled surrounds. Washer and dryer hook ups are located inside the garage. Home offers central heating and air conditioning. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit, no smoking. Good credit and income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have any available units?
1634 W Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have?
Some of 1634 W Beacon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 W Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1634 W Beacon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 W Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1634 W Beacon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1634 W Beacon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 W Beacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1634 W Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1634 W Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 W Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 W Beacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles