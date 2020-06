Amenities

This charming single family residence rests on a quiet cul-de-sac in Anaheim. Step into this single-level home with a floor plan that offers space for 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms plus an office/den space. Vaulted ceilings in the living areas, a large open kitchen, and secluded fenced-in back yard with a patio for your own personal oasis welcome you with upgraded windows for quietness and comfort. The master suite is generously sized with a walk in closet, shower, and vanity.