150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974

Amenities
Number of bedrooms: 2
Number of bathrooms: 2
Security deposit requirement $450 OAC
Community Amenities*
Gated Community
Sports Court
Laundry Facilities
Pool + WiFi Areas
Fitness Center
Pet Stations
BBQ Area
Our charming community caters to your body, mind and spirit with two sport courts, fitness center, relaxing poolside atmosphere, business center, and two WiFi areas. New property improvements include new roofs, gym quality fitness machines, re-plastered pool, and renovated parking lot. We love your small pet and provide pet stations for your convenience.
Apartment Home Amenities*
Ceiling Fan
Air Conditioning
Garbage Disposal
Range (Electric)
Dishwasher select units
Patio or Balcony
Microwave
Heat (Radiant/electric)
Walk-In Closet
Refrigerator available to rent
Every floorplan offers contemporary style with two-tone paint, a walk in closet, individual water heater, and air conditioning. Customize your accommodations with one of our accent wall options. For your convenience, select apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens.