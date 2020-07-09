All apartments in Anaheim
150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974
150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974

150 S Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

150 S Magnolia Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Number of bedrooms: 2
Number of bathrooms: 2
Security deposit requirement $450 OAC

Community Amenities*
Gated Community

Sports Court
Laundry Facilities
Pool + WiFi Areas
Fitness Center
Pet Stations
BBQ Area
Our charming community caters to your body, mind and spirit with two sport courts, fitness center, relaxing poolside atmosphere, business center, and two WiFi areas. New property improvements include new roofs, gym quality fitness machines, re-plastered pool, and renovated parking lot. We love your small pet and provide pet stations for your convenience.

Apartment Home Amenities*
Ceiling Fan
Air Conditioning
Garbage Disposal
Range (Electric)
Dishwasher select units
Patio or Balcony
Microwave
Heat (Radiant/electric)
Walk-In Closet
Refrigerator available to rent
Every floorplan offers contemporary style with two-tone paint, a walk in closet, individual water heater, and air conditioning. Customize your accommodations with one of our accent wall options. For your convenience, select apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have any available units?
150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have?
Some of 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 is pet friendly.
Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 offer parking?
Yes, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 offers parking.
Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have a pool?
Yes, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 has a pool.
Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have accessible units?
No, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974 has units with dishwashers.

