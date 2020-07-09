150 Magnolia Ave Unit: 974

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Number of bedrooms: 2

Number of bathrooms: 2

Security deposit requirement $450 OAC



Community Amenities*

Gated Community



Sports Court

Laundry Facilities

Pool + WiFi Areas

Fitness Center

Pet Stations

BBQ Area

Our charming community caters to your body, mind and spirit with two sport courts, fitness center, relaxing poolside atmosphere, business center, and two WiFi areas. New property improvements include new roofs, gym quality fitness machines, re-plastered pool, and renovated parking lot. We love your small pet and provide pet stations for your convenience.



Apartment Home Amenities*

Ceiling Fan

Air Conditioning

Garbage Disposal

Range (Electric)

Dishwasher select units

Patio or Balcony

Microwave

Heat (Radiant/electric)

Walk-In Closet

Refrigerator available to rent

Every floorplan offers contemporary style with two-tone paint, a walk in closet, individual water heater, and air conditioning. Customize your accommodations with one of our accent wall options. For your convenience, select apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens.