14440 Filbert Street

Two identical elegant executive apartments near the crest of Telegraph Hill give visitors an amazing view of San Francisco, either with a view of the famed Filbert Street Steps or a view of the Bay Bridge and the lights of San Francisco at night. If you are looking for San Francisco furnished housing in the heart of the city, look no further than one of these two incredible apartments.



When you stay here, youll be just a 15-minute walk from BART, or you can catch the #39 bus just a few doors from your San Francisco corporate condo. If youre flying into San Francisco, whether youre headed from SFO or the Oakland Airport, youll be just an easy train ride and walk away. Staying in one of these condos means you wont ever need to rent a car while youre visiting San Francisco!



In each of these incredibly stylish apartments, youll enjoy high ceilings, and the bedroom overlooks the living room for an airy look and feel thats luxurious and relaxed. Plus, the full kitchen gives you plenty of space to prepare delicious and healthy meals whenever you want, and if you enjoy fitness, youll be in the right place, as well. The nearest fitness centers are 24-Hour Fitness and Bay Club, but there are others within an easy commute, as well, and if you feel like getting some fresh air and stretching your legs, you can enjoy getting some cardio just by stepping outside the front door and exploring Telegraph Hill, North Beach and other sites.



Each San Francisco corporate condo comes fully furnished with gorgeous modern art and stylish dcor. Youll enjoy all the amenities you would expect from the finest San Francisco furnished housing, including a flat-screen TV and DVD player, fresh bed and bath linens, and a fully equipped kitchen (excluding a dishwasher). Laundry is easy, as well, as theres a laundromat just a block away.



