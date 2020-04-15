All apartments in Anaheim
14440 Filbert Street

14440 S Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

14440 S Gilbert Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Two identical elegant executive apartments near the crest of Telegraph Hill give visitors an amazing view of San Francisco, either with a view of the famed Filbert Street Steps or a view of the Bay Bridge and the lights of San Francisco at night. If you are looking for San Francisco furnished housing in the heart of the city, look no further than one of these two incredible apartments.

When you stay here, youll be just a 15-minute walk from BART, or you can catch the #39 bus just a few doors from your San Francisco corporate condo. If youre flying into San Francisco, whether youre headed from SFO or the Oakland Airport, youll be just an easy train ride and walk away. Staying in one of these condos means you wont ever need to rent a car while youre visiting San Francisco!

In each of these incredibly stylish apartments, youll enjoy high ceilings, and the bedroom overlooks the living room for an airy look and feel thats luxurious and relaxed. Plus, the full kitchen gives you plenty of space to prepare delicious and healthy meals whenever you want, and if you enjoy fitness, youll be in the right place, as well. The nearest fitness centers are 24-Hour Fitness and Bay Club, but there are others within an easy commute, as well, and if you feel like getting some fresh air and stretching your legs, you can enjoy getting some cardio just by stepping outside the front door and exploring Telegraph Hill, North Beach and other sites.

Each San Francisco corporate condo comes fully furnished with gorgeous modern art and stylish dcor. Youll enjoy all the amenities you would expect from the finest San Francisco furnished housing, including a flat-screen TV and DVD player, fresh bed and bath linens, and a fully equipped kitchen (excluding a dishwasher). Laundry is easy, as well, as theres a laundromat just a block away.

If you need parking, you can get a permit from the city for on-street parking, but the building does not have any parking of its own. This is not a pr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14440 Filbert Street have any available units?
14440 Filbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 14440 Filbert Street have?
Some of 14440 Filbert Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14440 Filbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
14440 Filbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14440 Filbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 14440 Filbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 14440 Filbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 14440 Filbert Street offers parking.
Does 14440 Filbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14440 Filbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14440 Filbert Street have a pool?
No, 14440 Filbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 14440 Filbert Street have accessible units?
No, 14440 Filbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14440 Filbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14440 Filbert Street has units with dishwashers.
