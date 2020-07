Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Back on the Market to Lease! This home is a must see. Spacious 4 bedroom plus 2 bath home. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Kitchen boast light wood cabinets,granite counter tops and separate eating area. Living room features quaint fireplace and open concept. All 4 bedrooms can be found down the hall, both bathrooms have recently been remodeled. Home includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Large, low maintenance backyard great for entertaining. Home is near several dining area