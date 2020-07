Amenities

Single-story Anaheim home featuring a formal living room with fireplace and open beam ceiling, bright and airy kitchen with dining area and access to outside. One side of the house features a Master Bedroom with access to backyard, .75 bath and large linen closet. The other side of the house features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath off hallway. Other features include 1-car detached garage, inside laundry area, patio and close to freeways and amenities.