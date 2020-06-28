All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

1260 E. La Palma #H

1260 East La Palma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1260 East La Palma Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Anaheim Condo with attached garage - Spacious Floor Plan Shows Light & Bright with neutral decor through out. Beautiful new flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Living room with fireplace.Perfect patio for entertaining. Large Master Suite w/ His & Hers Closets-Dressing Area & Separate Bath. Large Secondary Bedrooms Too - One w/ A Balcony. Attached Oversize 2 Car Garage w/ Laundry Area & Direct Access To Home. Conveniently Close To Everything Location.

(RLNE3330288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 E. La Palma #H have any available units?
1260 E. La Palma #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 E. La Palma #H have?
Some of 1260 E. La Palma #H's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 E. La Palma #H currently offering any rent specials?
1260 E. La Palma #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 E. La Palma #H pet-friendly?
No, 1260 E. La Palma #H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1260 E. La Palma #H offer parking?
Yes, 1260 E. La Palma #H offers parking.
Does 1260 E. La Palma #H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 E. La Palma #H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 E. La Palma #H have a pool?
No, 1260 E. La Palma #H does not have a pool.
Does 1260 E. La Palma #H have accessible units?
No, 1260 E. La Palma #H does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 E. La Palma #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 E. La Palma #H does not have units with dishwashers.
