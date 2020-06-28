1260 E. La Palma #H

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Anaheim Condo with attached garage - Spacious Floor Plan Shows Light & Bright with neutral decor through out. Beautiful new flooring downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Living room with fireplace.Perfect patio for entertaining. Large Master Suite w/ His & Hers Closets-Dressing Area & Separate Bath. Large Secondary Bedrooms Too - One w/ A Balcony. Attached Oversize 2 Car Garage w/ Laundry Area & Direct Access To Home. Conveniently Close To Everything Location.



(RLNE3330288)