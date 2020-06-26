All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated May 6 2020 at 3:18 AM

1250 S Brookhurst Street

1250 S Brookhurst St
Location

1250 S Brookhurst St, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
Fantastic condo for lease by owner. Wood flooring, large windows and open kitchen. Porch over looking pool with extra storage closet. Bedrooms are large and have mirrored closet doors. Two full bathrooms with ample storage. This unit comes with two covered parking spots and additional parking available through the HOA. Community has two pools, playground and basketball court. Community is gated and located adjacent to parks and schools. Condo is pet friendly. Available for Move In May 6th. Must have 680+ credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have any available units?
1250 S Brookhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have?
Some of 1250 S Brookhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Brookhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Brookhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Brookhurst Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 S Brookhurst Street is pet friendly.
Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S Brookhurst Street offers parking.
Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S Brookhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S Brookhurst Street has a pool.
Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Brookhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Brookhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S Brookhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
