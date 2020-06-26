1250 S Brookhurst Street

Amenities

Fantastic condo for lease by owner. Wood flooring, large windows and open kitchen. Porch over looking pool with extra storage closet. Bedrooms are large and have mirrored closet doors. Two full bathrooms with ample storage. This unit comes with two covered parking spots and additional parking available through the HOA. Community has two pools, playground and basketball court. Community is gated and located adjacent to parks and schools. Condo is pet friendly. Available for Move In May 6th. Must have 680+ credit.