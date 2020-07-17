All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

1218 S Country Glen Way

1218 South Country Glen Way · No Longer Available
Location

1218 South Country Glen Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carriage unit above the garages is end unit with only one shared wall. Front door on the end opens to landscaped slope that is quiet and secluded. Entry on ground level off the garage with stairs up to unit which is all on the second level. Balcony on one corner. Windows and doors give light and free airy feel. Unbelievable quality Italian wood floor is $25000 worth of Italian Hardwood, including stairway. Upgrades exceed expectations with new cabinets and granite counters in kitchen, bar and both bath vanities. Matching built-in entertainment center and dresser in master. Matching hardwood doors throughout including closet doors for second bedroom, which are on order. Master bedroom has walk-in closet off bath with tub. Kitchen nook in corner of the spacious great room has glass front display accent with under counter lighting. Kitchen has deep stainless steel chef's restaurant quality sink, stainless dishwasher and French door Refrigerator. Gas cooktop with oven below and microwave with fan vented to exterior. Fabulous stone-look tile on fireplace with custom mantle. REALLY amazing upgrades. Pictures do not do it justice. Dining area at top of landing opens into a Great room. Milguard dual pane windows and slider with custom block out blinds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 S Country Glen Way have any available units?
1218 S Country Glen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 S Country Glen Way have?
Some of 1218 S Country Glen Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 S Country Glen Way currently offering any rent specials?
1218 S Country Glen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 S Country Glen Way pet-friendly?
No, 1218 S Country Glen Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1218 S Country Glen Way offer parking?
Yes, 1218 S Country Glen Way offers parking.
Does 1218 S Country Glen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 S Country Glen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 S Country Glen Way have a pool?
No, 1218 S Country Glen Way does not have a pool.
Does 1218 S Country Glen Way have accessible units?
No, 1218 S Country Glen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 S Country Glen Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 S Country Glen Way has units with dishwashers.
