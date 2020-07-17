1218 S Country Glen Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Carriage unit above the garages is end unit with only one shared wall. Front door on the end opens to landscaped slope that is quiet and secluded. Entry on ground level off the garage with stairs up to unit which is all on the second level. Balcony on one corner. Windows and doors give light and free airy feel. Unbelievable quality Italian wood floor is $25000 worth of Italian Hardwood, including stairway. Upgrades exceed expectations with new cabinets and granite counters in kitchen, bar and both bath vanities. Matching built-in entertainment center and dresser in master. Matching hardwood doors throughout including closet doors for second bedroom, which are on order. Master bedroom has walk-in closet off bath with tub. Kitchen nook in corner of the spacious great room has glass front display accent with under counter lighting. Kitchen has deep stainless steel chef's restaurant quality sink, stainless dishwasher and French door Refrigerator. Gas cooktop with oven below and microwave with fan vented to exterior. Fabulous stone-look tile on fireplace with custom mantle. REALLY amazing upgrades. Pictures do not do it justice. Dining area at top of landing opens into a Great room. Milguard dual pane windows and slider with custom block out blinds.