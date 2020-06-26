1203 E Topaz Ave

Amenities
Beautiful & Spacious 3 Bed Anaheim Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This beautifully decorated 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from Disneyland, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and within walking distance of shopping centers and schools. The property has two large family/living areas and has been upgraded with new flooring and kitchen counters. Features a private backyard/courtyard for gatherings with friends and family. This home has been freshly painted and is ready for move in!
Rent $2,800.00
Deposit $2,850.00 OAC
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
No Pet Policy
Requirements -
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income
