1203 E Topaz Ave

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Beautiful & Spacious 3 Bed Anaheim Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This beautifully decorated 3 bedroom home is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away from Disneyland, Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and within walking distance of shopping centers and schools. The property has two large family/living areas and has been upgraded with new flooring and kitchen counters. Features a private backyard/courtyard for gatherings with friends and family. This home has been freshly painted and is ready for move in!



Rent $2,800.00

Deposit $2,850.00 OAC



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Requirements -

- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income



No Pets Allowed



