Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:53 PM

120 E Ellsworth Avenue

120 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 East Ellsworth Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring that adds a great touch of modernity. All the rooms are freshly painted and all the lighting has been changed to bright energy saving LEDs. Located in the heart of Anaheim and just a block away from the packing house, this property offers a 2 bedroom and 1 Bath. It has a 1 car garage with a shared driveway. The unit consists of a formal living room and dining room area. The kitchen offers upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The unit has inside laundry capabilities. Copper plumbing, some upgraded windows, alley access, and basement are among some other features this property offers. Come and see it before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
120 E Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 120 E Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
120 E Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 E Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 E Ellsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 E Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
