120 E Ellsworth Avenue

Home includes luxury vinyl plank flooring that adds a great touch of modernity. All the rooms are freshly painted and all the lighting has been changed to bright energy saving LEDs. Located in the heart of Anaheim and just a block away from the packing house, this property offers a 2 bedroom and 1 Bath. It has a 1 car garage with a shared driveway. The unit consists of a formal living room and dining room area. The kitchen offers upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The unit has inside laundry capabilities. Copper plumbing, some upgraded windows, alley access, and basement are among some other features this property offers. Come and see it before its gone!