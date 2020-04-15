All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
1135 S Silver Star Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 S Silver Star Way

1135 South Silver Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

1135 South Silver Star Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neat and tidy three bedroom home boasts custom paint finishes, sleek granite kitchen and a very private backyard! Tile floors finish the downstairs that includes formal living and dining rooms with soaring ceilings, a family room warmed by a cozy fireplace, casual dining area & efficient kitchen. Convenient laundry service lies adjacent with direct access to the attached two car garage. Upstairs leads to three bedrooms, each offering their own personality. Grand master suite offers a light and bright setting, plus an expansive master bath with dual vanities, sumptuous soaking tub and walk-in closet. Backyard enjoyment begins on your private patio, grassy lawns & planters surrounding the backyard. This is a "Must See" lease property, ideally situated in a desirable neighborhood near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 S Silver Star Way have any available units?
1135 S Silver Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 S Silver Star Way have?
Some of 1135 S Silver Star Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 S Silver Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
1135 S Silver Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 S Silver Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 1135 S Silver Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1135 S Silver Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 1135 S Silver Star Way offers parking.
Does 1135 S Silver Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 S Silver Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 S Silver Star Way have a pool?
No, 1135 S Silver Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 1135 S Silver Star Way have accessible units?
No, 1135 S Silver Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 S Silver Star Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 S Silver Star Way has units with dishwashers.
