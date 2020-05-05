1120 W Beacon Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home!!! This Fully Renovated, Single Level Anaheim home is sure to tug on your heart strings from the moment you pull onto this tree lined street, this is the one you have been waiting for. With almost 1,600 square feet of Functional Living Space and Smart Floorplan, this Clean, Turn-Key Home is ready to move in to and enjoy. This Open Concept Home Features: Brand New Kitchen with White Carrara Quartz Counter Tops, Mosaic Marble Backsplash, Walk in Pantry, Large Island with Pendant Lights. Other features include: Reclaimed Barn Wood Fireplace Mantel, New Update Copper Wiring, Indoor Laundry, New Energy Efficient Tankless Water Heater, Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, Fans in All Bedrooms, Energy Efficient Dual-Flush Toilets and LED Lighting Throughout. 3 Well- Appointed Bedrooms, including a Spacious Master Suite, are accompanied by 2 Full Baths. Outside does not disappoint, with a large open space to work with, your backyard oasis awaits your personal touch. Located in the heart of Orange county, this house is within walking distance to Disneyland, Clara Barton Elementary School and Willow Park. Also, just a short distance to Angel Stadium, the Honda Center, Churches and plenty of Restaurants. Don't miss this one...