All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1120 W Beacon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1120 W Beacon Avenue
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

1120 W Beacon Avenue

1120 West Beacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1120 West Beacon Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Colony

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!!! This Fully Renovated, Single Level Anaheim home is sure to tug on your heart strings from the moment you pull onto this tree lined street, this is the one you have been waiting for. With almost 1,600 square feet of Functional Living Space and Smart Floorplan, this Clean, Turn-Key Home is ready to move in to and enjoy. This Open Concept Home Features: Brand New Kitchen with White Carrara Quartz Counter Tops, Mosaic Marble Backsplash, Walk in Pantry, Large Island with Pendant Lights. Other features include: Reclaimed Barn Wood Fireplace Mantel, New Update Copper Wiring, Indoor Laundry, New Energy Efficient Tankless Water Heater, Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, Fans in All Bedrooms, Energy Efficient Dual-Flush Toilets and LED Lighting Throughout. 3 Well- Appointed Bedrooms, including a Spacious Master Suite, are accompanied by 2 Full Baths. Outside does not disappoint, with a large open space to work with, your backyard oasis awaits your personal touch. Located in the heart of Orange county, this house is within walking distance to Disneyland, Clara Barton Elementary School and Willow Park. Also, just a short distance to Angel Stadium, the Honda Center, Churches and plenty of Restaurants. Don't miss this one...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have any available units?
1120 W Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1120 W Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W Beacon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 W Beacon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 W Beacon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
The Gallery
1415 W North St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles