1120 N Euclid St

Rare, newer-construction home built in 2006! You will not find another home like this on the market in Anaheim! Perfectly located near the 5 and 91 freeways. Just a couple blocks from Servite High School! The two-story condo in Villa de Euclid / Cambridge Villas has a gated front yard and perfect floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath and laundry room all downstairs. The three bedrooms and two additional bathrooms are upstairs. The home is spacious at 1,500 sq ft and upgraded with nice finishes like granite countertops, beautiful wood laminate flooring, dual-pane windows, recessed lighting and more. There is also direct access to the oversized two-car garage! The complex is in great condition, and enjoy the community pool! This will go fast!



(RLNE5671678)