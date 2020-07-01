All apartments in Anaheim
1120 N Euclid St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

1120 N Euclid St

1120 North Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 North Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare, newer-construction home built in 2006! You will not find another home like this on the market in Anaheim! Perfectly located near the 5 and 91 freeways. Just a couple blocks from Servite High School! The two-story condo in Villa de Euclid / Cambridge Villas has a gated front yard and perfect floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath and laundry room all downstairs. The three bedrooms and two additional bathrooms are upstairs. The home is spacious at 1,500 sq ft and upgraded with nice finishes like granite countertops, beautiful wood laminate flooring, dual-pane windows, recessed lighting and more. There is also direct access to the oversized two-car garage! The complex is in great condition, and enjoy the community pool! This will go fast!

(RLNE5671678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 N Euclid St have any available units?
1120 N Euclid St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 N Euclid St have?
Some of 1120 N Euclid St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 N Euclid St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 N Euclid St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 N Euclid St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 N Euclid St is pet friendly.
Does 1120 N Euclid St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 N Euclid St offers parking.
Does 1120 N Euclid St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 N Euclid St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 N Euclid St have a pool?
Yes, 1120 N Euclid St has a pool.
Does 1120 N Euclid St have accessible units?
No, 1120 N Euclid St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 N Euclid St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 N Euclid St does not have units with dishwashers.

