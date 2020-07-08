All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

1091 S Gibraltar Avenue

1091 Gibraltar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1091 Gibraltar Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful cul-de-sac one bedroom condo is on a quiet street by the tennis courts and spa. Plenty of parking! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops opens to living and dining. Large master suite with walk in shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Bottom floor has garage with 1 parking space, laundry and storage. Second floor is living room with fireplace, dining, kitchen, half bath and deck. Upstairs is master suite. Monaco community features: large pool, 3 spas, tennis courts ,clubhouse & BBQ. Close to freeways, schools, restaurants, theatres, shopping. No pets, no smoking. Available 6/15. Text/Call Sarah Stalzer 714-309-8445. Email at sarah@stalzerteam.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have any available units?
1091 S Gibraltar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have?
Some of 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1091 S Gibraltar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue has a pool.
Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 S Gibraltar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

