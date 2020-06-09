All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1031 Katella

1031 East Katella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
Platinum Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
minimum 1 MONTH, fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Anaheim . Easy freeway access, close to hospitals great for traveling RNs, close to anaheim convention center etc. Very close to the friendly Sports Center for training athletes. Tastefully decorated with a modern touch. Stainless steel appliances , in unit samsung washer/dryer. Pool, gym and sauna in complex. available starting SEPTEMBER 3, 2018.

-$600 deposit due with contract agreement. Fully refundable if no issues with unit
- utilities included with normal usage
- 1 parking spot in garage
- no smoking
- no Pets

Feel free to contact me with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Katella have any available units?
1031 Katella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Katella have?
Some of 1031 Katella's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Katella currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Katella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Katella pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Katella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1031 Katella offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Katella does offer parking.
Does 1031 Katella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Katella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Katella have a pool?
Yes, 1031 Katella has a pool.
Does 1031 Katella have accessible units?
No, 1031 Katella does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Katella have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Katella does not have units with dishwashers.
