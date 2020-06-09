1031 Katella

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel gym pool sauna

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage sauna

minimum 1 MONTH, fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Anaheim . Easy freeway access, close to hospitals great for traveling RNs, close to anaheim convention center etc. Very close to the friendly Sports Center for training athletes. Tastefully decorated with a modern touch. Stainless steel appliances , in unit samsung washer/dryer. Pool, gym and sauna in complex. available starting SEPTEMBER 3, 2018.



-$600 deposit due with contract agreement. Fully refundable if no issues with unit

- utilities included with normal usage

- 1 parking spot in garage

- no smoking

- no Pets



Feel free to contact me with any questions.