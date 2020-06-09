1031 Katella

Amenities
minimum 1 MONTH, fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in Anaheim . Easy freeway access, close to hospitals great for traveling RNs, close to anaheim convention center etc. Very close to the friendly Sports Center for training athletes. Tastefully decorated with a modern touch. Stainless steel appliances , in unit samsung washer/dryer. Pool, gym and sauna in complex. available starting SEPTEMBER 3, 2018.
-$600 deposit due with contract agreement. Fully refundable if no issues with unit
- utilities included with normal usage
- 1 parking spot in garage
- no smoking
- no Pets
Feel free to contact me with any questions.