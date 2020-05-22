1027 S. Stresa Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Picture Perfect Anaheim Hills Condo in Prime Location! - Located in the highly desirable gated community of Summit Renaissance, this upgraded Condo boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1050 sf of living space. Features include a living room with Granite fireplace, separate dining room, open kitchen with granite countertops and loads of cabinet space, master suite with private bath,crown molding, front courtyard, direct access 2 car tandem garage & large mudroom/laundry room below. All living space on one floor- like a single story. This Italian-Inspired Complex has a Resort Style Pool & Exercise Facility. LOCATION is ideal for the active home owner- walking distance to local hills, equestrian/hiking/mountain biking/jogging trails. You don't want to miss this one!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rent: $2200

Deposit: $2500

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



(RLNE4977860)