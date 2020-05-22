All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1027 S. Stresa Way

1027 South Stresa Way · No Longer Available
Location

1027 South Stresa Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Picture Perfect Anaheim Hills Condo in Prime Location! - Located in the highly desirable gated community of Summit Renaissance, this upgraded Condo boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1050 sf of living space. Features include a living room with Granite fireplace, separate dining room, open kitchen with granite countertops and loads of cabinet space, master suite with private bath,crown molding, front courtyard, direct access 2 car tandem garage & large mudroom/laundry room below. All living space on one floor- like a single story. This Italian-Inspired Complex has a Resort Style Pool & Exercise Facility. LOCATION is ideal for the active home owner- walking distance to local hills, equestrian/hiking/mountain biking/jogging trails. You don't want to miss this one!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $2200
Deposit: $2500
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE4977860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 S. Stresa Way have any available units?
1027 S. Stresa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 S. Stresa Way have?
Some of 1027 S. Stresa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 S. Stresa Way currently offering any rent specials?
1027 S. Stresa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 S. Stresa Way pet-friendly?
No, 1027 S. Stresa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1027 S. Stresa Way offer parking?
Yes, 1027 S. Stresa Way offers parking.
Does 1027 S. Stresa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 S. Stresa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 S. Stresa Way have a pool?
Yes, 1027 S. Stresa Way has a pool.
Does 1027 S. Stresa Way have accessible units?
No, 1027 S. Stresa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 S. Stresa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 S. Stresa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
