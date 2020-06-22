35 Willow Wind

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage

This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with its own 2 car attached garage. There is also additional parking for guests. Windsong is a gated community. The home is in a quiet section of the development. It has a beautiful pool and there is a tot lot. The common area has lush landscaping and it is well maintained. You enter the home through a gated patio area. Downstairs is the family room, kitchen, and powder room. The family room has a fireplace and a very large window for lots of sunshine. The kitchen was remodeled a few years back and has newer granite countertops. The garage is connected to the unit so getting groceries to the kitchen is simply a matter of opening a door. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The master has vaulted ceilings, offers both his and her closets, fireplace, private master bath, and a small balcony that overlooks the courtyard. The other two bedrooms are a decent size and they share the other upstairs bathroom. The property is air conditioning and has its own washer/dryer hookups. This home is close to schools, shopping, cultural events, community services and is close to public transportation. You are minutes away from the 73 for easy freeway access.