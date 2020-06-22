All apartments in Aliso Viejo
35 Willow Wind

35 Willow Wind · No Longer Available
Location

35 Willow Wind, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with its own 2 car attached garage. There is also additional parking for guests. Windsong is a gated community. The home is in a quiet section of the development. It has a beautiful pool and there is a tot lot. The common area has lush landscaping and it is well maintained. You enter the home through a gated patio area. Downstairs is the family room, kitchen, and powder room. The family room has a fireplace and a very large window for lots of sunshine. The kitchen was remodeled a few years back and has newer granite countertops. The garage is connected to the unit so getting groceries to the kitchen is simply a matter of opening a door. All the bedrooms are upstairs. The master has vaulted ceilings, offers both his and her closets, fireplace, private master bath, and a small balcony that overlooks the courtyard. The other two bedrooms are a decent size and they share the other upstairs bathroom. The property is air conditioning and has its own washer/dryer hookups. This home is close to schools, shopping, cultural events, community services and is close to public transportation. You are minutes away from the 73 for easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Willow Wind have any available units?
35 Willow Wind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 35 Willow Wind have?
Some of 35 Willow Wind's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Willow Wind currently offering any rent specials?
35 Willow Wind isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Willow Wind pet-friendly?
No, 35 Willow Wind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 35 Willow Wind offer parking?
Yes, 35 Willow Wind does offer parking.
Does 35 Willow Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Willow Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Willow Wind have a pool?
Yes, 35 Willow Wind has a pool.
Does 35 Willow Wind have accessible units?
No, 35 Willow Wind does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Willow Wind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Willow Wind has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Willow Wind have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Willow Wind has units with air conditioning.
