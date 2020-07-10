/
apartments with washer dryer
123 Apartments for rent in Aliso Viejo, CA with washer-dryer
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,873
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Glenwood Village
62 Rainwood
62 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
ALISO VIEJO- 1 BEDROOM + DEN OR OFFICE CONDO WITH GARAGE - Lovely "Glenwood Village" condo. Upper level end unit with no one above and no one below.
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
Canyon Point
22681 Oakgrove
22681 Oakgrove Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful ground floor end unit Vista Floorplan in a great location at the backing to the hillside filled with flowers and trees. This spacious open floorplan has one bedroom and bath condo that has been upgraded.
Soleil
50 Rue Du Chateau
50 Rue du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1892 sqft
This place has it all....
Glenwood Village
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.
Provence d'Aliso
122 Gauguin Circle
122 Gauguin Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1658 sqft
Upgraded gated Town home in Provence D' Aliso is. This lovely home has recently installed Travertine flooring throughout the downstairs along with custom painting and tiled fireplace.
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Camden Park
9 Burlingame Lane
9 Burlingame Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Two Bedroom Townhome in Aliso Viejo! - This charming three story townhouse is 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is spread across 1,300 square feet.
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Central Laguna Hills
26382 Eva Street
26382 Eva Street, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home Located in Highly Desirable Community of Lomas-Laguna, Tucked in Between Laguna Hills, Aliso Viejo & Laguna Niguel. The Largest & Highly Popular 4 Bedrooms Floor-plan/3 Bathrooms.
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.
Central Laguna Hills
26485 Los Alamitos Ave
26485 Los Alamitos Avenue, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1855 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family in Desirable Laguna Hills - 3-bedroom 2 bath single family home, all one level with a perfect layout located in the Amberhill Development a short distance to The Village at Nellie Gail Ranch.
852 RONDA MENDOZA
852 Ronda Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. REDONE KITCHEN, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, FULL SIZED STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LOVELY VIEW. ALL THE FEATURES OF THIS AMAZING SENIOR COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY.
North Laguna Hills
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
643 Avenida Sevilla
643 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community.
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
3309 Via Carrizo
3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1079 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Vista home. Brand new water proof wood finish luxury vinyl floors all over living area, New designer light gray fresh painted walls and ceiling throughout the house.
3111 Via Serena S
3111 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic.
Country Village
24265 Avenida De Las Flores
24265 Avenida De Las Flores, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1050 sqft
Gated community, close to major shopping centers. This home has Two stories, Two master bedrooms, Two and half Bathroom, one detached garage, one parking space, and it is also light and bright. No one Above or Below you.
