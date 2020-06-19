Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments fire pit nest technology online portal pool table shuffle board

Delight in spacious Southern California apartments at Aliso Creek. Here you can relax and entertain in ease with wood-burning fireplaces, built-in breakfast nooks, and master suites with dressing area and walk-in closets.Two-bedroom townhomes feature attached garages, and traditionally styled one-bedroom apartment homes take advantage of light and airy locations. Aliso Creek Apartment Homes also feature designated space for full-size washers and dryers to make life even easier.Our fully equipped fitness center caters to your daily workout, along with pools, spas, and lighted tennis courts to accommodate any fitness regime. Just steps from your door, the Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park offers a naturalist’s paradise with trails that lead to Laguna Beach, with Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor close by.Experience the exceptional in fine living at Aliso Creek Apartment Homes.