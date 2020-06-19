All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like Aliso Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
Aliso Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Aliso Creek

24152 Hollyoak · (949) 267-3552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 48G · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 18I · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 47F · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aliso Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
fire pit
nest technology
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
Delight in spacious Southern California apartments at Aliso Creek. Here you can relax and entertain in ease with wood-burning fireplaces, built-in breakfast nooks, and master suites with dressing area and walk-in closets.Two-bedroom townhomes feature attached garages, and traditionally styled one-bedroom apartment homes take advantage of light and airy locations. Aliso Creek Apartment Homes also feature designated space for full-size washers and dryers to make life even easier.Our fully equipped fitness center caters to your daily workout, along with pools, spas, and lighted tennis courts to accommodate any fitness regime. Just steps from your door, the Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park offers a naturalist’s paradise with trails that lead to Laguna Beach, with Salt Creek Beach and Dana Point Harbor close by.Experience the exceptional in fine living at Aliso Creek Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $41 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 - 1 bedroom; $500 - 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aliso Creek have any available units?
Aliso Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aliso Creek have?
Some of Aliso Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aliso Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Aliso Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aliso Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Aliso Creek is pet friendly.
Does Aliso Creek offer parking?
Yes, Aliso Creek offers parking.
Does Aliso Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aliso Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aliso Creek have a pool?
Yes, Aliso Creek has a pool.
Does Aliso Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Aliso Creek has accessible units.
Does Aliso Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aliso Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Aliso Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aliso Creek has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Aliso Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconyAliso Viejo Apartments with Garage
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity